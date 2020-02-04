European Stocks Rally On U.S. and China News

European stocks joined a global rally on Tuesday, buoyed by news China was taking steps to limit the economic fallout from the deadly coronavirus as well as the latest U.S. political developments.

European stocks joined a global rally on Tuesday, buoyed by news China was taking steps to limit the economic fallout from the deadly coronavirus as well as the latest U.S. political developments.

European stocks joined a global rally on Tuesday, buoyed by news China was taking steps to limit the economic fallout from the deadly coronavirus as well as the latest U.S. political developments.

Technology problems and reporting inconsistencies kept Iowa Democratic Party officials from releasing results from Monday’s caucus. President Donald Trump meanwhile is likely to be cleared by the Senate on Wednesday.

The People’s Bank of China injected 400 billion yuan ($57 billion) into the banking system, as China is grappling with the deadly coronavirus, which has infected more than 20,000 people worldwide and killed 427.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1% to 415.97. U.S. stock futures also rose.

Of stocks in the spotlight, BP shares surged 4.5%, the oil giant’s best one-day rise in a year, as it raised its dividend and reported a narrower profit fall than many of its rivals. BP’s underlying replacement cost profit fell to $2.6 billion from $3.5 billion, and it said it would increase its dividend by 2.4%.

BP also was helped by a rise in oil prices on Tuesday, which ended Monday in a bear market, with prices down 20% from recent highs.

Micro Focus International shares dropped 16% after the U.K. enterprise software business reported a loss from continuing operations on a nearly 30% drop in revenue.

Danish medical device maker Ambu rallied 17% as the company said fiscal first-quarter revenue climbed 14% on an organic basis, as it reiterated its earnings and revenue outlook for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.