European Stocks Rally On Late Buying, Close Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - After staying sluggish around the flat line for much of the trading session till around mid afternoon, European stocks closed higher on Thursday on some brisk buying in energy, banking and auto stocks in the last couple of hours.

The mood was largely cautious early on in the session due to worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy. The latest batch of data from the euro area was disappointing too.

Energy stocks rose broadly as oil prices continued to rebound on the prospect of fresh U.S.-Iran tensions.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran flared a new Wednesday after Iran's Revolutionary Guard conducted a space launch that could advance the country's long-range missile program.

U.S. President Donald Trump last night threatened to engage Iranian vessels that "harassed" U.S. navy vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.94%. Among the major indices, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged up 0.97%, Germany's DAX advanced 0.95% and France's CAC 40 ended up 0.89%, while Switzerland's SMI edged down marginally.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Russia ended higher by 1 to 3.5%.

Iceland, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed moderately higher.

In the French market, Valeo, BNP Paribas, ArcelorMittal, Worldline, Publicis Groupe, Societe Generale, Bouygues, STMicroElectronics, Credit Agricole, Total and Veolia ended higher by 4 to 6.4%.

Carrefour, Vinci, Kering and Michelin ended down 1.4 to 3%.

In Germany, Wirecard soared nearly 11.5%. Deutsche Bank, Continental, Daimler, Fresenius Medical Care, BMW, Covestro, Fresenius and BASF gained 2 to 3.5%. Thyssenkrupp, Volkswagen and Henkel also ended with strong gains.

In the U.K. market, Taylor Wimpey zoomed 10.3% and Barratt Developments surged up 9.8%. Persimmon and Meggitt ended higher by nearly 9% and 7.5%, respectively.

Evraz, Polymetal International, Berkeley Group, Centrica, Melrose, Kingfisher, Royal Dutch Shell, Anglo American, BHP Group, Barclays, Compass Group and Glencore are among the other prominent gainers in the market.

Tullo Oil ended with a hefty gain after the company agreed to transfer its entire interests in Blocks 1, 1A, 2 and 3A in Uganda and the proposed East African Crude Pipeline System to Total Uganda for cash consideration of $575 million plus potential contingent payments after first oil.

Hiscox, Legal & General, Aveva Group, Ocado Group, Associated British Foods and Tesco lost 2 to 6%.

In economic news, survey results from the market research group GfK showed German consumer confidence is set to reach a historic low in May due to the coronavirus pandemic and the control measures taken to curb the virus.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index fell to -23.4 in May from revised 2.3 points in April. The survey was conducted in the first two weeks of April, when consumers started feeling the full impact of the containment measures.

The euro area private sector suffered its steepest falls in business activity and employment due to the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed.

The flash IHS Markit composite output index plummeted to an all-time low of 13.5 in April, down from a prior record low of 29.7 in March. This was the largest monthly collapse in output recorded in over two decades of survey data collection.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index plunged to a record low 11.7 from 26.4 in March, while the manufacturing PMI came in at 33.6, down from 44.5 in the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.