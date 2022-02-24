European stocks plunge 3%, in correction territory after Russia attacks Ukraine

European stocks plunged 3% on Thursday as investors dumped riskier assets after Russia attacked Ukraine, raising fears that a war in Europe will fuel higher inflation and derail economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 2.9% - hitting its lowest since May 2021 while marking a correction or 10% decline from its January record high.

The German DAX .GDAXI fell 3.7% to March 2021 lows, bearing the biggest brunt of the sell-off on fears over the country's heavy reliance on energy supplies from Russia.

A surge in oil prices helped limit losses on the UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE, which fell 2.4%. .L

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation.

The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

Europe's oil & gas index .SX7E fell the least among sectors, down 1.2% as oil prices surged about 6%, pushing Brent crude LCOc1 past $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014. O/R

European banks most exposed to Russia including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank RBIV.VI, UniCredit CRDI.MI and Societe Generale SOGN.PA dropped between 5% and 6.6%, while the wider banking index .SX7P fell 4.2%.

Technology .SX8P and travel & leisure .SXTP were among the other top decliners.

Futures tracking New York's S&P 500 EScv1 fell 2.0% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 NQcv1 dropped 2.6%.

