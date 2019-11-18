European Stocks Pause As Stock Exchange Battle Breaks Out

European stocks on Monday held on to levels they reached after six straight winning weeks, with most of the movement occurring in merger situations.

Up 11 out of the last 13 weeks, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.05% to 406.25.

The German DAX dropped 0.15% to 13221.91, the French CAC 40 declined 0.17% to 5929.40 and the U.K. FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged.

The Dow industrials on Friday reached a new record high above the 28,000 level, and U.S. stock futures pointed to further gains on Monday.

In Europe, shares of the Spanish stock exchange, Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros, shot up nearly 38% to 30 euros after Euronext said it is in talks to buy the exchange, while the Swiss exchange Six said it is willing to pay 34 euros a share.

Shares of U.K. insurer Aviva fell as the company said it will hold on to its Singapore division and China venture, which it had explored selling.

Qiagen jumped after saying the genetic testing company said it received several indications of interest that were not binding.

