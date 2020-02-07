A day after hitting a record high, European stocks paused on Friday. Losses came amid a batch of downbeat data, a wait for U.S. jobs numbers and worrying coronavirus headlines.

European stocks were headed for a record week of gains, but stumbled on Friday amid a weak batch of data from Germany and France and concerns over the coronavirus after the high-profile death of a doctor in China.

European stocks were on the cusp of a record-setting week, but fell on Friday as coronavirus concerns simmered and German industrial production slumped. Investors were also waiting for important U.S. jobs data.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.2% to 424.28, a day after reaching a record close of 425.49. The index is also poised for a near 3.3% gain this week, which would be the best weekly return since March 2018, according to FactSet data.

The FTSE 100 dropped 0.6%, the German DAX 30 fell 0.4% and the French CAC 40 fell 0.2%. Data showed German industrial production tumbled 3.5% in December against expectations for a 0.1% rise. French industrial production also disappointed.

U.S. stock futures slipped ahead of looming jobs data—economists surveyed by MarketWatch expect 164,000 jobs were added in January. The data could be a test for Wall Street equities, which have also hit fresh records this week as investors have seized on positive trade news and shed some concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the death of a Chinese doctor who sounded the alarm over the epidemic in China has resurfaced concerns about the country’s ability to get the outbreak under control. The number of infected globally rose to 31,000 and death toll in China has reached 636. Japan reported 41 new cases of the virus on a quarantined cruise ship.

Investors were anxious ahead of a weekend that could bring worsening news on the spread of the virus.

Shares of luxury group Burberry fell 2.7% after Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti said the coronavirus outbreak was ”having a material negative effect on luxury demand,” and that it expected spending for Chinese tourists in Europe and other tourist destinations to worsen over coming weeks due to travel restrictions.

Shares of L’Oréal rose 1.8% after the cosmetics giant reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales. L’Oréal said the virus will have a “temporary impact” in the China and Asia region, but based on similar outbreaks in the past, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, it expects consumption will resume stronger than before.

Shares of Credit Suisse tumbled 4% after the Swiss bank said it had accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam in the wake of a spying scandal. He will be replaced by Thomas Gottstein, who has been heading up the lender’s Swiss unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.