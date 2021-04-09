EZJ

European stocks on longest weekly winning streak in a year

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks were subdued on Friday, but on course for their longest weekly winning streak in more than a year as hopes of a rapid recovery in economic growth offset doubts over the euro zone's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX inched down 0.1% after hitting an all-time high at the open, while UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE and Germany's DAX .GDAXI slipped about 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

London equities have outperformed this week, with the domestically focussed FTSE mid-cap index .FTMC hitting a record high as Britain gradually emerges from a strict winter lockdown.

Airline stocks including British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L, easyJet EZJ.L and Wizz Air WIZZ.L rose between 0.2% and 1.0%. Britain will confirm in early May whether it will allow international travel to resume from May 17.

Travel company TUI TUIT.L fell 5.7% after saying it planned to offer convertible bonds worth 350 million euros to improve its liquidity position as the pandemic disrupts travel plans.

Airbus AIR.PA rose 2% after the French planemaker reported slightly higher deliveries in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787))

