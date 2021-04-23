VIV

European stocks on course for first weekly drop in eight, Allfunds jumps in debut

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
European stocks were on track for their first weekly loss in eight on Friday as a surge in global coronavirus cases offset optimism about a strong earnings season, while Madrid-based Allfunds jumped in its Amsterdam market debut.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX slipped 0.2% and was on course for a 0.8% weekly drop.

Global market sentiment was hit following reports on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden planned to raise income taxes on the wealthy, a proposal some said would be hard to pass in Congress.

Meanwhile, India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for a second day and Japan was set to declare "short and powerful" states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures as the country struggles to contain a resurgent pandemic.

"We've fears of a third wave of infection in many parts of the world. That is going to keep acting as a drag on how far indexes will grow," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Spanish fund distribution firm Allfunds ALLFG.AS jumped over 18% in its first day of trading, boosting an IPO market dented by last month's underwhelming Deliveroo listing.

Mercedes-Benz car maker Daimler AG DAIGn.DE inched up 0.3% after raising its profit outlook for 2021, while luxury puffer jacket maker Moncler MONC.MI fell 6.6% after reporting first-quarter sales that were a touch lower than the year-earlier quarter.

About 10% of the STOXX 600 companies have reported so far, and 67% of them have topped profit expectations, according to Refinitiv data. On an average, 51% beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit.

Major regional indexes barely moved after a survey showed the euro zone's recovery from the pandemic-led economic downturn was much stronger than expected in April.

IHS Markit's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' index, seen as a guide to economic health, rose to a nine-month high of 53.7 from March's 53.2.

Italian luxury goods group Tod's TOD.MI jumped 8.5% after France's LVMH LVMH.PA agreed to increase its stake in the company to 10%.

French media giant Vivendi VIV.PA rose 3.4% as strong performance at its music unit Universal and a sales jump at its publishing division helped its quarterly revenue grow.

