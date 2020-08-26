European stocks nudge higher as stimulus hopes outweigh virus woes

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks inched higher on Wednesday as hopes of additional stimulus for Germany and France outweighed worries about rising cases of COVID-19 across the continent.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Aug 26 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher on Wednesday as hopes of additional stimulus for Germany and France outweighed worries about rising cases of COVID-19 across the continent.

The German DAX .GDAXI rose 0.3% after coalition parties agreed to extend measures to cushion the effects of the coronavirus crisis, including prolonging a short-time work scheme and a freeze on insolvency rules.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said the additional measures could cost Germany 10 billion euros ($11.81 billion).

Neighbouring France is also set to present its economic recovery plan on September 3, Prime Minister Jean Castex said. Paris-listed shares .FCHI were flat.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.2% but held back fears after two European patients, confirmed to have been re-infected with COVID-19, raised concerns about people's immunity to the virus.

Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta EKTAb.ST jumped 14.1% after it reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter profit.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters