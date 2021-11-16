VOD

European stocks notch all-time highs on earnings, Xi-Biden boost

Contributor
Anisha Sircar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Several European indexes hit record highs on Tuesday, boosted by signs of easing U.S.-China tensions, strong earnings, and dovish statements from the European Central Bank chief.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Several European indexes hit record highs on Tuesday, boosted by signs of easing U.S.-China tensions, strong earnings, and dovish statements from the European Central Bank chief.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.1% by 0829 GMT, adding to a recent string of record gains, as a key meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping saw both sides signalling a stabilization in the fraught relationship. MKTS/GLOB

Blue-chip indexes, including Germany's DAX .GDAXI and France's CAC 40 .FCHI, as well as euro zone shares .STOXXE also notched peaks.

Mining stocks .SXPP, which have a large exposure to China, climbed 0.5% in early trading, while telecom stocks .SXKP were boosted by Vodafone's VOD.L 4.6% gain after quarterly results.

Dutch tech investor Prosus NV PRX.AS rose 1.6% after forecasting higher profit for the first half of 2022 as it gained proceeds to the tune of $12.3 billion from selling part of its stake in Tencent 0700.HK.

ECB President Christine Lagarde on Monday reiterated her pushback against market bets for tighter monetary policy.

Investors now eye a batch of data, including euro area GDP figures, and a speech by Lagarde due later in the day.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters