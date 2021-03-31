European stocks near record high; Deliveroo tumbles in debut

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 31 (Reuters) - European stocks held steady on Wednesday, trading marginally below all-time highs, while investors maintained a cautious stance after food delivery company Deliveroo's lacklustre London debut and a slew of corporate earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX inched up 0.1% by 0817 GMT, on course to end March with a 6.5% rise and the first quarter with an 8.1% gain.

Shares in Deliveroo ROO.L opened well below the price of their initial public offering, and fell as much as 30% to 275 pence. The company priced its initial public offering at 390 pence per share, valuing the company at 7.6 billion pounds ($10.5 billion).

Continental peers Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS and Delivery Hero DHER.DE fell 2.7% and 1.9%, respectively.

H&M HMb.ST slipped 1.2% after the Swedish retailer reported a quarterly loss and said it would not propose a dividend at its annual general meeting.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S extended losses for a third day on worries its losses linked to the downfall of Archegos Capital, which defaulted on margin calls earlier this week.

French business IT services provider Capgemini CAPP.PA rose 1.9% after it raised its medium-term margin targets.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.