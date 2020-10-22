European stocks near 1-month low as German consumer morale weakens

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks hit their lowest level in almost a month on Thursday, as a fall in German consumer morale, worries about soaring coronavirus cases and a U.S. stimulus impasse weighed on sentiment.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 22 (Reuters) - European stocks hit their lowest level in almost a month on Thursday, as a fall in German consumer morale, worries about soaring coronavirus cases and a U.S. stimulus impasse weighed on sentiment.

The German DAX .GDAXI fell 1.3%, lagging its European peers, as a survey showed consumer morale in Europe's largest economy dropped heading into November as fears about a second coronavirus wave made Germans less willing to open their wallets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX slipped 0.9% by 0708 GMT, in its fourth session of losses.

Europe has seen COVID-19 cases climb to a record high, with Spain becoming the first Western European country to exceed 1 million infections and Italy setting a record increase in daily cases.

Earnings remained a bright spot. Unilever ULVR.L, UNA.AS rose 0.7% after the company reported a stronger-than-expected return to quarterly sales growth, led by emerging markets.

French spirits maker Pernod Ricard PERP.PA also gained 1.0% after saying that sales would return to growth in the second half of its 2020/2021 fiscal year.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters