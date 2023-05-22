European stocks muted as US debt ceiling concerns weigh

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 22 (Reuters) - European stocks were largely unchanged at open on Monday, as concerns about a U.S. debt ceiling deal and outlook for U.S. and European monetary policies weighed on sentiment after a strong run in several of the region's markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was flat after touching a more than one-year high on Friday.

Banks .SX7P and miners .SX7P were among the biggest sectoral decliners, while healthcare stocks .SXDP rose.

Germany's blue-chip DAX .GDAXI slipped 0.1% after hitting an all-time high in the prior session.

European chip stocks came under pressure after China's cyberspace regulator said that products made by U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc MU.O had failed its network security review and it would bar operators of key infrastructure from buying from the company.

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG IFXGn.DE, STMicroelectronics NV STM.PA and ASM International NV ASMI.AS slipped, while Micron's Frankfurt-listed shares MU.F dropped 5.2%.

Novo Nordisk A/S NOVOb.CO climbed 2.3% after research showed taking its new obesity drug may help reduce the risk of heart disease as well as boosting weight loss.

Meanwhile, Greece's ruling New Democracy party stormed to a crushing victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday but fell just short of the threshold needed to form a government on its own, making a runoff election in a month more likely.

The country's benchmark bond yields slipped on the news.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.