European Stocks Move Mostly Higher Even As Crude Oil Prices Rebound

(RTTNews) - European stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday even as oil prices resume their rise amid fears over constrained supply.

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Western allies for rebuffing his request to send warships to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran entered day 18.

Iran has launched a series of attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), targeting Dubai's international airport and the Fujairah oil port, marking a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict.

"With plenty of chatter from politicians on the world stage, the oil price was back at the centre of things with Brent crude edging past $102 a barrel. This maintained pressure on central bankers about to deliver their update on interest rates," AJ Bell head of financial analysis Danni Hewson.

She added, "Markets don't expect the US, UK or the ECB to follow Australia's example and hike rates this time around, but there will be plenty sat at the table wishing they could turn back the clock by a couple of weeks.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index climbed by 0.7 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.5 percent.

Trustpilot Group soared by 31 percent in London. After reporting strong full-year 2025 results, the online review platform said it expects revenue to grow "in the high teens" on a constant currency basis in 2026.

German life-science company Sartorius also showed a strong move to the upside, surging by 7.9 percent after setting new mid-term financial targets.

Meanwhile, Close Brothers slumped by 3.5 percent. After reporting a narrower loss in the first half of its financial year, the lender said it plans to cut 600 jobs by 2027 as part of its ongoing cost-reduction efforts.

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