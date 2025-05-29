European Stocks Move Modestly Lower After Seeing Early Strength

(RTTNews) - After moving to the upside early in the session, European stocks gave back ground over the course of the trading day on Thursday.

The pan European STOXX 600 Index rose as much as 0.5 percent before turning lower and ending the day down 0.2 percent at 547.88.

The German DAX Index also fell by 0.4 percent on the day, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.

The early strength on the day came in reaction to news that a federal court blocked U.S. President Donald Trump's "reciprocal tariffs" on imports from U.S. trade partners from going into effect.

The Court Of International Trade ruled Trump overstepped his authority to impose the tariffs by invoking emergency economic powers.

The Trump administration immediately appealed the ruling, which could end up being decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as lingering uncertainty about trade continued to hang over the markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.