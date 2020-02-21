European Stocks Lose Ground for Fifth Time in Seven Trading Days

European stocks slipped on Friday, as worries about the coronavirus outbreak spreading beyond China offset indications the economy is improving.

Down five of the last seven trading days, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% to 429.72.

U.S. stock futures were weaker as well, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 108 points.

The economic news for Europe showed improving conditions. The IHS Markit flash eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to a 12-month high of 49.1 in February and the services PMI reached a 2-month high of 52.8, both beating economist forecasts. Any reading below 50 indicates worsening conditions.

“The expansion is being led by welcome resilience in the service sector but manufacturing is also showing encouraging signs of pulling out of the downturn that has plagued producers for over a year, with new orders falling at the slowest rate since late-2018,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

One caveat to the better numbers was that the PMI was aided by longer delivery times — which typically is a sign of greater demand — but in February was more an indication of supply disruptions stemming from the coronavirus.

South Korea’s government declared a health emergency in its fourth largest city as 100 new virus cases were reported, while China reported another fall in new virus cases.

Of stocks on the move, Pearson fell 4.5% as the struggling educational publisher forecast adjusted operating profit of between £410 million to £490 million, down from £581 million in 2019.

Pearson shares have slumped 37% over 12 months.

Information technology consulting firm Sopra Steria rose 7.4% after reporting a stronger-than-forecast 2019 profit and proposing to buy 94% of Sodifrance, a French IT firm focused on insurance and banking, for 17.10 euros per share, which is a discount to Thursday’s 18.60 euros close.

