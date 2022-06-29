European stocks lose ground after three-day rally on recession fears

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

European shares fell on Wednesday, as fears about a global recession overshadowed recent optimism about China reopening, with investors looking ahead to a meeting of major central bank heads for clues on policy outlook.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 29 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday, as fears about a global recession overshadowed recent optimism about China reopening, with investors looking ahead to a meeting of major central bank heads for clues on policy outlook.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.7% as at 0708 GMT, snapping a three-day rally following a dour Wall Street session overnight on a gloomy U.S. consumer confidence data. .N

Germany's DAX .GDAXI led declines among other indexes in the region, down 0.9% ahead of a preliminary reading on German inflation at 1200 GMT. Eurozone's consumer confidence data for June is due at 0900 GMT.

Europe's miners .SXPP fell 1.1%, as a recent rally in commodity prices on hopes of resurgent demand from China faded. O/RMET/L

H&M HMb.ST inched up 0.7%, after the world's second-biggest fashion retailer reported a 33% growth in quarterly profit that beat expectations, as shoppers thronged its stores in the aftermath of the pandemic.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at a panel discussion at the annual ECB forum on central banking at 1230 GMT.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters