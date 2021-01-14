European stocks lifted by U.S. stimulus hopes, China data

By Amal S and Sruthi Shankar

Jan 14 (Reuters) - European shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, as hopes of a large stimulus under incoming U.S. President Joe Biden and upbeat Chinese export data boosted sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.4%, with automakers .SXAP, travel .SXTP and mining .SXPP stocks making it to the top gainers' list.

Germany's DAX index .GDAXI rose 0.4% after preliminary data showed Europe's largest economy shrank by a smaller-than-expected 5.0% in 2020 as a strong state response helped limit the havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global markets extended gains after CNN reported that Biden could spend a more than expected $2 trillion in stimulus. Biden said he would unveil the plan on Thursday.

Also adding to the cheer, data showed Chinese exports grew more than expected in December, as coronavirus disruptions around the world fuelled demand for Chinese goods.

"There's a feeling that we'll get stimulus much bigger than expected, we won't see any negative moves from central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve, and economic data globally might be picking up ... all that's helping," said Edward Park, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald.

European chipmakers received a boost after Taiwan's TSMC 2330.TW posted a record high quarterly profit due to demand for devices requiring high-end chips.

Semiconductor equipment makers ASMI ASMI.AS jumped 5.7% and ASML ASML.AS rose 2.7%.

The wider tech index .SX8P was up 1.2%, with Dutch tech investor Prosus PRX.AS up nearly 5% on reports the Trump administration has scrapped plans to blacklist Chinese tech giants, including Tencent.

French carmaker PSA PEUP.PA rose 4.0% after saying its sales in Europe recovered in the second half of 2020 and were back to growth in the fourth quarter.

Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI jumped 4.3%, but Renault RENA.PA slipped 2.7% after it pledged more cost cuts and to focus on a smaller number of profitable models - which analysts found to be "conservative."

Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB lagged, with banks .FTIT8300 taking a hit after former premier Matteo Renzi pulled his small party out of government, stripping the ruling coalition of its parliamentary majority and triggering political chaos.

Carrefour CARR.PA fell 6.6% after the French government raised concerns about its takeover by Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO.

Swiss plumbing supplies maker Geberit GEBN.S dropped 3.3% after it revealed a hit to sales from the surge in value of the Swiss franc during 2020.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

