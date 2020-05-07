European stocks lifted by surprise rise in Chinese exports

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

European shares edged higher on Thursday as a surprise rise in China's exports overshadowed another set of grim results and a warning from Air France-KLM that demand could take "several years" to recover.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

May 7 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday as a surprise rise in China's exports overshadowed another set of grim results and a warning from Air France-KLM that demand could take "several years" to recover.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.6% by 0715 GMT, following a steady session in Asia after Beijing reported a 3.5% rise in April exports, confounding market expectations for a sharp fall, as factories restarted production after the coronavirus pandemic.

Europe's miners .SXPP and retailers .SXRP, exposed to the health of the worlds No. 2 economy, led gains with a 1.5% rise.

Air France AIRF.PA dipped 2.7% as the group predicted operating losses to widen "significantly" in April-June quarter, with 95% of flights expected to remain grounded.

However, British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L rose 0.5% after saying it was planning for flights to return to service in July although passenger capacity would be about 50% lower.

Britain's largest telecoms group BT BT.L tumbled 6.5% and was the biggest decliner on UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE after it suspended its dividend until 2021-22 and pulled its financial outlook in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters