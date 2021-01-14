CARR

European stocks lifted by stimulus hopes, China data

European shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, as hopes of a large stimulus under incoming U.S. President Joe Biden and upbeat Chinese export data boosted sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.3% by 0812 GMT, while Germany's DAX index .GDAXI was up 0.3%. London's FTSE 100 index .FTSE gained 0.1%.

Global markets extended gains after CNN reported that Biden could spend $2 trillion in stimulus, which is much more than market expectations.

Meanwhile, data showed Chinese exports grew more than expected in December, as coronavirus disruptions around the world fuelled demand for Chinese goods.

Carrefour CARR.PA fell 6.0% after the French government raised concerns about its takeover by Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO.

Chipmakers received a boost after Taiwan's TSMC 2330.TW posted a record high quarterly profit due to demand for devices requiring high-end chips.

Semiconductor equipment makers ASML ASML.AS and ASMI ASMI.AS jumped almost 4% after Barclays boosted its price target on the stocks.

