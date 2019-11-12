European Stocks Lean Higher Before Critical Trump Speech on China

European stocks edged higher on Tuesday ahead of a critical speech on China trade relations from President Donald Trump, supported by generally well-received earnings.

The Stoxx Europe 600, which finished Monday only 2% below its record close, increased 0.12% to 405.81.

The German DAX increased 0.29% to 13236.76, the French CAC 40 gained 0.15% to 5902.52 and the U.K. FTSE 100 rose 0.28% to 7349.30.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday closed a scant 10 points higher, but nonetheless reached a fresh record.

Trump at 12 p.m. Eastern is due to deliver a speech to the Economic Club of New York.

Vodafone Group rose 1% as the U.K.-based mobile-phone operator lifted its guidance for fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings to imply 2% to 3% organic growth. Its first-half organic adjusted Ebitda rose 1.4% on 0.3% growth in service revenue, helped by gains in South Africa, Spain and Italy.

Infineon Technologies climbed 5% as the German chip maker reported better fourth-quarter revenue and operating profit than forecast, helped by its unit that produces chips for smartphones. Infineon’s outlook implies strong sales growth in the second half of its fiscal year, according to Gianmarco Bonacina, an analyst at Equita, the Italian broker.

B&M European Value Retail tumbled 7.3%. The discount retailer experienced a worse than expected 2.8% decline in adjusted pretax profit as the company reported “continued disappointing financial performance in Germany” and slowing same-store sales growth at its U.K. stores.

