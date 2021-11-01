European stocks kick off November with fresh highs

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 1 (Reuters) - European stocks hit record highs on Monday, entering November with a strong momentum on the back of upbeat earnings reports as euro zone markets outperformed in early deals.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX gained 0.8% by 0829 GMT, surpassing its previous all-time high marked in mid-August. The global mood was buoyed by Japan's post-election boost and stabilising coal prices in China. GLOB/MKTSMET/L

The German DAX .GDAXI and France's CAC 40 .FCHI all rose about 0.8%, while Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE was up just 0.4%.

British bank Barclays BARC.L dipped 2.0% after it said chief executive officer Jes Staley is to stand down following regulators' investigations into his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Pharma stocks were among the top boosts, with French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA up 2.0% after HSBC upgraded the stock to "buy".

Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE inched up 0.7% after saying its Skoda Auto would resume production on Sunday following a two-week outage caused by the chip crisis.

Pandora PNDORA.CO, the world's largest jewellery maker, slipped 3.5% despite raising its outlook for the year.

