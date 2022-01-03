European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 3 (Reuters) - European shares hit all-time highs on Monday, starting the year in an upbeat mood on hopes of steady economic recovery despite soaring cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.6% at 490.76 points, as of 0821 GMT, surpassing its November record high of 490.58.

The benchmark recorded a 22.4% jump in 2021, its second-best yearly performance since 2009, as elevated flow of economic stimulus, earnings growth and steady vaccine rollouts helped investors pour into stock markets.

Bourses in Germany .GDAXI, France .FCHI, Italy .FTMIB and Spain .IBEX were up between 0.6% and 0.8%, while London markets .FTSE were closed.

Among sectors, automakers .SXAP led morning gains with a 1.3% rise after monthly sales reports from several global automakers.

German airlines Lufthansa LHAG.DE jumped 5% after Citi upgraded the stock rating to "buy" from "sell".

