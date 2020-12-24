European stocks jump on signs Brexit deal almost at hand

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks marched into a third session of gains on Thursday as a Brexit trade deal seemed almost at hand, with just a week left for Britain's final exit from the European Union.

By Susan Mathew

Dec 24 (Reuters) - European stocks marched into a third session of gains on Thursday as a Brexit trade deal seemed almost at hand, with just a week left for Britain's final exit from the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.1%, looking set to begin the Christmas holidays having made up all the losses at the beginning of the week, while London's FTSE 100 .FTSE climbed 0.2%. GBP/

After months of wrangling, and amid warnings of no deal, Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade agreement, sources in London and Brussels said, swerving away from an acrimonious split.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a late-night conference call with his Cabinet of senior ministers, and negotiators in Brussels pored over reams of legal trade texts, sources said.

Banks .SX7P, sensitive to Brexit news, rose 0.6% to lead gains in Europe.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters