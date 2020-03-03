European stocks jump, bond yields slide after Fed's emergency rate cut

European stocks extended gains and bond yields fell in a sharp risk-on trade after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday by a half percentage point in an emergency move.

The Fed said it was cutting rates to a target range of 1.00% to 1.25%, saying "the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity".

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX index jumped 3.2% to day highs after the news, while German bond yields briefly fell with 10-year yields last up 3 bps on the day at -0.59% DE10YT=RR.

Italian bond yields extended their falls, with 10-year yields last down 9 bps on the day at 1.06% IT10YT=RR.

Britain's pound meanwhile rose further and was last up 0.6% on the day at $1.2825 GBP=D3.

"We are seeing talk translating into action which is very welcome," Peter Kinsella, head of FX strategy at UBP.

