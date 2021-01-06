European stocks inch up, U.S. Senate race sparks rotation into banks, energy

By Amal S

Jan 6 (Reuters) - European stocks edged higher on Wednesday, led by economically sensitive sectors such as banks and energy, as investors braced for a Democratic win in pivotal U.S. Senate elections that could spur a bigger fiscal stimulus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.2%, while UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.7% and Germany's DAX .GDAXI gained 0.2%.

Oil majors BP BP.L, Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L and Total TOTF.PA rose between 1.6% and 3.3% as crude prices hit their highest since February 2020 following Saudi Arabia's pledge to cut output in a meeting with allied producers. O/R

Banks .SX7P advanced 2.6%, the most among sectors, with UK's HSBC HSBA.L, Spain's Santander SAN.MC and France's BNP Paribas BNPP.PA providing the biggest boost.

Construction & material stocks .SXOP such as CRH CRH.L and Heidelbergcement HEIG.DE also outperformed on hopes of more infrastructure spending under a Democrat-controlled Senate.

While the final votes are yet to be counted, markets appeared to price in a 'blue wave' that could usher in larger fiscal stimulus and pave the way for President-elect Joe Biden to push through greater corporate regulation and higher taxes.

In Europe, a pullback in healthcare .SX3P and tech .SX8P shares capped gains in major bourses. On Wall Street, tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC was on track to tumble 2% at the open, while growth-linked Dow .DJI was set for a slight dip.

"Europe will take its cue from the U.S. markets and what's interesting at the moment is that the Dow could open down, which is perhaps surprising given the perception of those results," said Connor Campbell, analyst at SpreadEx.

European gains were also tempered as major economies look to extend lockdowns to fight a surge in coronavirus cases, with a new virus variant spreading fast across the continent.

Germany is extending its lockdown until the end of the month, while a third national lockdown should not be ruled out in France, a senior medical expert said.

Meanwhile, IHS Markit's survey showed economic activity in the euro zone contracted more sharply than thought at the end of 2020 and could get worse as renewed lockdowns hit the bloc's dominant service industry.

In company news, French artificial heart maker Carmat ALCAR.PA gained 5.3% after it said it was preparing to start selling its products in the second quarter of this year.

British baker and fast-food retailer Greggs GRG.L jumped 6.7% as it slowed sales decline caused by the coronavirus crisis in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Amal S and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.