European stocks inch up as Bayer, AB Foods support

Nov 9 (Reuters) - European shares steadied near record highs on Tuesday, as strong corporate earnings supported sentiment, while investors awaited fresh U.S. inflation data for clues on the interest rate outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX inched up 0.1%, as of 0832 GMT, holding just below a record peak hit last week.

German agriculture and pharmaceutical firm Bayer BAYGn.DE climbed 2.6% after reporting a rise in quarterly adjusted earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.

Upbeat earnings outlook from Primark-owner AB Foods ABF.L supported British stocks. .L

Insurers .SXIP were among the biggest decliners, with German group Munich Re MUVGn.DE falling 3.1% after saying it expected more COVID-related losses in its reinsurance business than previously expected.

Wall Street indexes cheered the passage of the U.S. infrastructure bill on Monday, though worries that a high consumer prices reading on Wednesday could revive talks of interest rate hikes kept overall gains in check. MKTS/GLOB

