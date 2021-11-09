European stocks inch up as Bayer, AB Foods support

Anisha Sircar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares steadied near record highs on Tuesday, as strong corporate earnings supported sentiment, while investors awaited fresh U.S. inflation data for clues on the interest rate outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX inched up 0.1%, as of 0832 GMT, holding just below a record peak hit last week.

German agriculture and pharmaceutical firm Bayer BAYGn.DE climbed 2.6% after reporting a rise in quarterly adjusted earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.

Upbeat earnings outlook from Primark-owner AB Foods ABF.L supported British stocks. .L

Insurers .SXIP were among the biggest decliners, with German group Munich Re MUVGn.DE falling 3.1% after saying it expected more COVID-related losses in its reinsurance business than previously expected.

Wall Street indexes cheered the passage of the U.S. infrastructure bill on Monday, though worries that a high consumer prices reading on Wednesday could revive talks of interest rate hikes kept overall gains in check. MKTS/GLOB

