BP

European stocks inch higher as positive earnings counter oil, Wirecard slump

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

European shares hovered near two-week highs on Tuesday as a slate of strong earnings reports from companies, including Novartis and UBS, outweighed a slump in oil prices and shares of Wirecard.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

April 28 (Reuters) - European shares hovered near two-week highs on Tuesday as a slate of strong earnings reports from companies, including Novartis and UBS, outweighed a slump in oil prices and shares of Wirecard.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.1% by 0722 GMT, after closing at its highest level since mid-April on Monday as many countries planned to ease coronavirus-induced lockdown measures.

Europe's oil & gas sector .SXEP shed 0.6% as oil prices CLc1, LCOc1 sank on concerns about dwindling crude storage capacity worldwide. O/R

London-based BP BP.L slipped 1.8% as it forecast significantly lower refining margins in the second quarter and its first-quarter profits tumbled by two-thirds as the health crisis hammered oil demand.

The biggest drag, however, was German financial services company Wirecard WDIG.DE, which plunged 21.3% after it published results of an investigation by auditor KPMG.

Offering some respite to Europe's battered banking sector .SX7P, UBS UBSG.S gained 4.3% after reporting a 40% rise in January-March profit. nL5N2CG0L7]

Novartis NOVN.S rose 1% after it confirmed its 2020 targets as the pandemic prompted patients to stock up on their prescriptions in advance.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP NOVN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters