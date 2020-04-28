European stocks inch higher as positive earnings counter oil, Wirecard slump

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

April 28 (Reuters) - European shares hovered near two-week highs on Tuesday as a slate of strong earnings reports from companies, including Novartis and UBS, outweighed a slump in oil prices and shares of Wirecard.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.1% by 0722 GMT, after closing at its highest level since mid-April on Monday as many countries planned to ease coronavirus-induced lockdown measures.

Europe's oil & gas sector .SXEP shed 0.6% as oil prices CLc1, LCOc1 sank on concerns about dwindling crude storage capacity worldwide. O/R

London-based BP BP.L slipped 1.8% as it forecast significantly lower refining margins in the second quarter and its first-quarter profits tumbled by two-thirds as the health crisis hammered oil demand.

The biggest drag, however, was German financial services company Wirecard WDIG.DE, which plunged 21.3% after it published results of an investigation by auditor KPMG.

Offering some respite to Europe's battered banking sector .SX7P, UBS UBSG.S gained 4.3% after reporting a 40% rise in January-March profit. nL5N2CG0L7]

Novartis NOVN.S rose 1% after it confirmed its 2020 targets as the pandemic prompted patients to stock up on their prescriptions in advance.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.