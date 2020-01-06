European Stocks in Broad-Based Retreat on Iran Concerns

European stocks on Monday slumped in a broad-based decline that was the worst in more than a month over worries about increasing Middle East tensions.

The Stoxx Europe 600 retreated 1.09% to 413.78 as banks, insurers and pharmaceuticals all declined.

Brent crude-oil futures reached as high as $70.74, hitting nearly every sector apart from energy stocks. Multinationals including Bayer, BASF and Prudential fell more than 2%, while oil giants BP and Total each gained nearly 2%.

The airline sector continued to retreat on jet-fuel worries, with Air France-KLM and Ryanair Holdings both shedding about 4%.

Over the weekend, Iran and the U.S. exchanged threats, following the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Iran has vowed retaliation, while U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iranian cultural sites are fair game for the U.S. military and threatened sanctions against Iraq if it expelled American troops.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179 points.

