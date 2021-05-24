EZJ

European stocks hover near record high, Cineworld gains

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

May 24 (Reuters) - European stocks hovered near record highs on Monday as investors counted on continued economic recovery and strength in corporate earnings to keep the market momentum going.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.02% to 444.50 points by 0707 GMT, just below its record high of 446.19 points.

Cineworld Group Plc CINE.L rose 3.1% after animated adventure comedy "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" pulled in more people than expected after a months-long COVID-19 lockdown.

Travel stocks came under pressure after Germany's public health institute declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Shares in Wizz Air WIZZ.L and easyJet EZJ.L were down about 1% each.

Markets in Austria, Denmark, Hungary, Norway, Switzerland and Germany were closed for holiday.

