European stocks hover below record highs, Italy outperforms

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - European stocks were made tiny moves on Friday as trading volumes thinned into Christmas, although Italian shares outperformed on some positive company updates.

The STOXX 600 .STOXX rose just 0.1% by 0824 GMT, still on course to end a second week with gains and trading about 1 percent below all-time highs.

That followed record-setting gains on Wall Street after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January.

European stocks have been less bullish this week amid fresh concerns over a no-deal Brexit.

While other regional indexes were flat flat, Milan-listed shares .FTMIB gained 0.7%, led by payments group Nexi NEXII.MI, which rose 2.8% after Intesa SanPaolo ISP.MI said it was selling its retailers' payment business to Nexi in a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) deal.

Other big movers include Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L, which slipped 0.8% after saying it expects impairment charges of up to $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter and trimmed its forecast for quarterly oil production sales.

Final reading of UK's third quarter GDP, eurozone consumer confidence numbers are due for release later in the day.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in London; Editing by Julien Ponthus)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.