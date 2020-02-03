European Stocks Hold Steady and U.S. Futures Rise Amid China's Efforts to Soothe Economy

European stocks were steady and U.S. stock futures advanced as China’s central bank took steps to limit the impact of the deadly coronavirus which has nearly halted the world’s second-biggest economy.

European stocks on Monday were steady while U.S. stock futures advanced as China’s central bank took steps to limit the impact of the deadly coronavirus, which has nearly halted the world’s second-biggest economy.

The People’s Bank of China announced several measures aimed at stabilizing the economy, as Chinese stock markets reopened after the extended Lunar New Year holiday. The Shanghai Composite retreated nearly 8%.

“It’s likely more intervention will come if required in the days ahead,” said Jim Reid, a Deutsche Bank strategist.

The Stoxx Europe 600 meanwhile was virtually flat at 410.76, and futures on the S&P 500 advanced.

Shares in Ryanair, the Irish budget airline, climbed nearly 4% after it announced a plan to extend a stock buyback program as it returned to profitability in the third quarter. Analysts at Citi said the airline’s performance surpassed expectations, with ancillary revenue growth of 21% beating the bank’s estimate of 10% growth.

Payment-services company Ingenico Group shares climbed 12% after its peer Worldline announced a stock-and-cash bid valued at 123.10 euros per share as of Friday, in a deal the companies said would create the fourth-biggest payment services company in the world.

Worldline shares slumped 4.2%.

