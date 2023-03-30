SPX

European stocks hit two-week high as Wall St mood brightens

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

March 30, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - European stocks hit a two-week high on Thursday, as a surprise profit by Swedish retail giant H&M and fading concerns about stress in the banking sector sparked a rally on Wall Street overnight.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.6% by 0708 GMT, hitting it strongest level since March 13, after major U.S. stock indexes rallied on Wednesday. The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX closed above its 50-day moving average for the first time since March 6, before the onset of the bank crisis. .N

H&M HMb.ST climbed 7.3% after the world's second-biggest fashion retailer reported a surprise operating profit for the December-February period but warned that overall sales for the spring season had been delayed by cold weather.

The wider retail index .SXRP climbed 1.8%.

European banks .SX7P rose 0.4% to hit a one-week high as investors took heart from the sale of failed Silicon Valley Bank's assets and takeover of embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

Real estate shares .SX86P jumped 2.3%, extending a bounce from five-month lows hit earlier this week.

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO climbed 4.9% after it won an order in Brazil.

