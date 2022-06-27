CFR

European stocks hit two-week high as commodities rebound

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

European shares on Monday jumped to their highest level in two weeks, underpinned by miners and oil stocks, as an easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China boosted commodity prices.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.7%, as of 0716 GMT, mirroring a sharp rebound on Wall Street late last week on easing concerns about persistently high inflation. .N

Oil & gas .SXEP and mining stocks .SXPP gained 1.5% and 3%, respectively, as commodities rebounded from recent losses on growing fears about a global recession. O/RMET/L

Shares of luxury retailers LVMH LVMH.PA and Richemont CFR.S, which rely on China for a major part of their revenue, rose 0.8% and 2.4%, respectively.

Prosus NV PRX.AS rallied 13.8% after the Dutch-based technology investor said it will gradually sell down its 28.9% stake in Chinese software giant Tencent, owner of WeChat, worth more than $100 billion at current prices.

Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI gained 3.5% after Italy's biggest bank halved its share buyback programme for this year to 1.7 billion euros ($1.79 billion).

