European Stocks Hint at a Record After an Extended Holiday Break

European stock markets climbed Friday after a prolonged holiday break, leaving the region’s main index poised to set a new high following Thursday’s strong session for Wall Street.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.4% to 420.55—a level that would mark a new closing high if the gains last through the day. The previous record of 418.86 was reached on Tuesday. With just a handful of trading sessions to go, the Stoxx 600 is poised for a 24% gain in 2019—the biggest rise in a decade.

The German DAX 30 index rose 0.5% to 13,374.76, the French CAC 40 index rose 0.5% to 6,057.08, and the FTSE 100 index gained 0.3% to 7,657.58.

Reports of blockbuster holiday sales from Amazon.com (ticker: AMZN) helped drive all three main U.S. indexes to record closes on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing above 9,000 for the first time. U.S. stock futures pointed to more gains on Friday.

Separately, data from China revealed industrial profits improved in November.

Retailers in Europe rose. Marks & Spencer (UK:MKS) was 1% higher.

Drug, mining and energy companies were also gaining ground. Shares of BP (BP) rose 0.9% after oil prices closed at a three-month high on Thursday as a report showed falling U.S. crude inventories. The Energy Information Administration will release a report on U.S. crude supplies Friday.

On the downside, shares of Qiagen (QGEN) slid 18%, after the Dutch biotechnology group earlier in the week rejected potential suitors and said it would focus on a stand-alone business strategy.

Trading volume is expected to be thin. Many European traders may stretch the Christmas break into the weekend, returning to work after the New Year holiday.

