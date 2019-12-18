European Stocks Held Back By Renewed Brexit Concerns

European stocks were cautious on Wednesday as investors remained concerned over a hard Brexit.

European stocks were cautious on Wednesday as investors remained concerned over a hard Brexit.

The Stoxx 600 edged 0.1% higher, sitting below the record highs of Monday, while the German DAX nudged 0.2% lower. The FTSE 100 and French CAC also climbed 0.1% but the domestically-focused FTSE 250 fell 0.6% as the returning prospect of a no-deal Brexit spooked investors.

The pound slipped further to $1.3100, having reached $1.35 after last week’s U.K. election.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average pointed to a slightly higher open.

After Boris Johnson’s convincing election victory last week, the Prime Minister moved to block any further delays to Brexit on Tuesday, introducing a law banning an extension beyond December 31, 2020. With just over a year to negotiate a U.K.-EU trade deal, concerns over a hard Brexit returned.

Wall Street climbed to record highs late on Tuesday on relief over the interim U.S.-China trade deal announced last week, but European gains were held back on Wednesday by renewed Brexit fears.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: “As we head toward the middle of the last full trading week of 2019, investors appear to be adopting a much more safety-first approach, as the euphoria of a U.S.-China detente and a new Conservative majority government quickly fade.”

The closely-followed German Ifo survey showed the country’s business climate improved in December as German exporters were more positive amid easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Car manufacturers Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot reached an agreement over a $50 billion merger, the companies said on Wednesday. Peugeot’s stock rose 1.4% in early trading, while Fiat Chrysler remained flat.

Pearson shares climbed 3.1% as the educational publisher said it would sell its remaining 25% stake in publisher Penguin Random House for $675 million. Chief executive John Fallon will also retire in 2020, the company said.

