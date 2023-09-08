News & Insights

European stocks head towards longest losing run since 2016

Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

September 08, 2023 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

By Sruthi Shankar

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Early gains in European stocks faded on Friday, with the benchmark STOXX 600 heading for its eighth consecutive session of losses as investors grew nervous over the trajectory of U.S. interest rates and the outlook for the European economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.6%, putting it on course for its longest run of losses since November 2016.

"It would take a brave central bank to hike rates further when economic activity is collapsing in one the biggest economies in Europe."

Despite the weak data, inflation concerns and hawkish remarks from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have led money markets to increase their bets on a further rate hike in next week's policy decision.

Traders have priced in an around 40% chance of a 25-basis-point (bps) hike, up from 20% last week.

U.S. inflation numbers are also due next week ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later this month, with policymakers widely seen holding interest rates unchanged.

STMicroelectronics STM.MI dipped 0.8% as a selloff in semiconductor stocks continued on worries about China imposing curbs on Apple's AAPL.O iPhones.

In the UK, stock of Round Hill Music Royalty Fund RHM.L, which owns the copyrights to work of major artists such as the Beatles, soared 64% after a $496 million buyout offer from Alchemy Copyrights.

Computacenter CCC.L jumped 6.5% after the IT service provider said its half-year adjusted profit before tax rose 8.8%.

($1 = 0.9339 euros)

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Janane Venkatraman)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

