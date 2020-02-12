European Stocks Head to Fresh Records as Fewer Coronavirus Cases in China Trigger Relief

European stocks tracked gains in Asia and rising U.S. stock futures as investors looked on news of falling China coronavirus infections with relief.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.4% to 430.17, after closing on Tuesday up 0.9% to 428.48, which marked a record close. The German DAX 30 index gained nearly 0.7% to 13715.39, after marking a new closing high on Tuesday of 13627.84, rising nearly 1%.

The CAC 40 index and the FTSE 100 index rose 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher start and potentially fresh records, on the heels of closing highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes on Tuesday, with investors reassured by signs of slowing coronavirus infections. Asian stocks also saw solid gains on Wednesday.

China on Wednesday reported a second day of declining new cases, though there were 97 more deaths, pushing the total of those who have died from the disease to 1,113.

“Market sentiment is being significantly boosted as most investors and analysts now expect the impact of the deadly flu on economies to be short-lived and contained within [the first quarter],” said Pierre Veyret, technical analyst at ActivTrades.

He added that traders are also welcoming the way China handled the crisis financially with cash injections, “and this has helped keep market confidence in place.”

Among stocks on the move, shares of Heineken jumped over 5% after the brewer edged past forecasts with a 14% rise in 2019 profit, and projected mid-single digit organic operating profit growth for the year.

Shares of Royal Vopak climbed 4.7% after the tank storage company announced plans for a share buyback and posted a profit rise.

Stock of luxury goods maker Kering rose 2% after the company reported a strong rise in fourth-quarter revenue, with an 11% sales gain in its biggest label Gucci.

Also climbing were shares of Akzo Nobel, up 3% after the Dutch paints company reported a slip in net income and a revenue fall, but said raw-material costs would have a slightly favorable impact on the first half of 2020.

Leading the downside were shares of ABN AMRO, which tumbled 6.5% after the Dutch bank disappointed with flat income and a drop in operating income for the fourth quarter.

