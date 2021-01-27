European stocks head lower, LVMH shines after earnings

Commodities
European stocks slid on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns about a slow economic recovery, while most investors kept to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX dropped 0.4% in early trading, following losses in Asian markets and Wall Street.

Microsoft's MSFT.O bumper results did little to help Europe's tech sector .SX8P, which dropped 1.3%, while miners .SX8P, oil & gas .SXEP and banks .SX7P fell close to 1% each.

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million, according to a Reuters rally, and Europe - the worst-affected region in the world - is currently reporting a million new infections about every four days.

Precious metal miner Fresnillo Plc FRES.L slid 3.1% after it forecast lower gold output for the current year.

Hygiene products maker Essity ESSITYb.ST slipped 0.6% despite reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly operating profit.

French luxury group LVMH LVMH.PA rose 1.4% as booming sales at fashion brands like Louis Vuitton, particularly in China, helped to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gucci-owner Kering PRTP.PA gained 1%.

