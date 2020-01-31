European Stocks Head for Worst Week Since October After U.K. Reports First Cases of Coronavirus

European stocks got off to an upbeat start on Friday, but the gains quickly faded as the U.K. reported its first two cases of coronavirus and growth data came in softer than expected.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 0.2% after closing down 1% on Thursday and snapping a two-session winning streak. Down 2% for the week so far, the index is on track for its biggest weekly loss since October 2019, as coronavirus worries have weighed on investors.

The German DAX 30 index slipped 0.2%, while the French CAC 40 index fell 0.4%. The FTSE 100 index dropped 0.7% on a day that will mark the country’s official exit from the European Union more than three years after the Brexit vote.

Eurozone gross domestic product grew by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to preliminary Eurostat data. That was below the 0.2% growth expected.

Stocks were lifted earlier after China’s official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index rose in January, though that data hasn’t fully reflected the impact of the deadly coronavirus.

Stocks fell after the U.K. reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Friday, both members of the same family. The death toll from the virus has topped 200 in China, with nearly 10,000 confirmed cases, and the U.S. has advised citizens against travel to China after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency.

Shares of Electrolux fell over 3% after the Swedish home appliance manufacturer’s profit beat expectations but it also highlighted a potential financial hit from the coronavirus

Drug stocks were among the gainers, with heavily weighted Roche Holding and Novartis both rising over 1%.

Spanish bank BBVA said it swung to a net loss in the fourth quarter due to the effects of a goodwill impairment at its U.S. business. Shares fell 0.5%.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell plunged 10%, the worst performer on the Stoxx 600 after the Spanish bank reported a net loss, against analyst expectations for a profit.

