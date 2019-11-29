European Stocks Head For November Gains. But U.S.-China Relations Are Causing Some Concern.

European stocks markets are in the black as the month of November comes to a close, but Friday’s session is looking like a struggle.

European stock markets are struggling for traction on Friday, as strained relations between the U.S. and China this week raise worries over a trade deal.

European stocks struggled on Friday, though the region’s main index headed weekly and monthly gains, as equities on the Continent have benefited from a series of fresh record highs for Wall Street.

The Stoxx Europe 600 shook off opening losses to trade flat at 409.08, after a 0.1% decline on Thursday. The index still headed for a 1.3% gain for the week, and 3.1% monthly rise.

The German DAX fell 0.2% to 13223.62, the French CAC 40 index was flat at 5814.88. The U.K. FTSE 100 was also flat at 7419.11.

U.S. stock futures indicated modest losses for Wall Street on Friday, which will be a shortened session. Those markets were shut for the Thanksgiving Day holiday, but reached fresh records on Wednesday.

China’s threat to retaliate, after President Donald Trump signed a bill supporting Hong Kong protesters earlier this week, has raised concerns that the two sides may struggle to reach a phase one agreement in time for the next round of U.S. tariffs to hit China on December 15.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index has gained around 20% so far this year, which would be the best annual gain since 2013, as investors have shown renewed interest in European stocks.

In Europe, data showed German consumer prices fell 0.8% in November, which was more than anticipated. “Even though today’s retail sales were a bad start to the final quarter of the year, private consumption should continue supporting German growth in the near term,” said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany.

But German stocks trimmed losses after jobless claims fell unexpectedly in November, suggesting that the labor market remains strong despite an economic slowdown.

Shares of Ocado Group jumped 12% after the U.K. online grocer said it signed a deal with Japanese retailer Aeon to develop its online grocery business in Japan.

Stock in E.ON SE rose over 1% after the German energy company reported a fall in nine-month adjusted net income, but raised its full-year view following the completion of the acquisition of utility company Innogy.

