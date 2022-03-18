VOD

European stocks head for best week since Nov 2020

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TIMM REICHERT

European shares inched higher on Friday, attempting to build on strong gains from earlier this week, as investors focussed on Russia-Ukraine peace talks that has shown no tangible progress so far.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.2% by 0814 GMT and was headed for its best weekly performance since November 2020.

Retail stocks .SXRP rose the most, up 1.0%, while oil stocks .SXEP gained 0.5% as crude prices traded at over $107 a barrel. O/R

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a warning that Beijing will pay a price if it supports Russia's war effort when he speaks to China's President Xi Jinping in a call scheduled for 1300 GMT.

Britain's Vodafone VOD.L rose 1.3% after Reuters reported that global infrastructure funds have approached the telecom giant to invest in its $16 billion mast company Vantage Towers VTWRn.DE.

German real estate giant Vonovia VNAn.DE rose 1.1% after it said it was on course for "significant growth" after a record year and the acquisition of smaller rival Deutsche Wohnen in 2021.

