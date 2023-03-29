European stocks get tech lift, UBS climbs on naming Ermotti as new CEO

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 29 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, echoing an upbeat mood in Asian markets following Chinese tech giant Alibaba's break-up plans, while Swiss bank UBS climbed after it rehired Sergio Ermotti as its CEO.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.6% by 0705 GMT, in line with the gains in Asian equities .MIAPJ0000PUS.

UBS Group AG UBSG.S climbed 2.2% after the Swiss bank announced Ermotti will take the helm to steer its massive takeover of smaller peer Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse CSGN.S climbed 2.1%, while the financial services .SXFP and banking indexes .SX7P were up about 1% each.

Germany's Infineon IFXGn.DE climbed 5.1% after the chipmaker raised its outlook for both its fiscal second quarter and the whole of 2023. The wider tech index .SX8P climbed 1.7% to lead sectoral gains.

Aroundtown AT1.DE fell 5.3% to a fresh record low after the German real estate company reported a full-year net loss of 457 million euros and said it was suspending dividend payout due to market uncertainties.

Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE slipped 1.8% after Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund is planning to reduce its stake in the German luxury carmaker via the sale of 20 million shares.

