European stocks gain, spurred on by cyclical rally

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

European shares rose on Monday, with cyclical sectors leading gains as investors hoped the upcoming earnings season will feed into signs of an economic recovery from the coronavirus-induced downturn.

The pan-European STOXX .STOXX index rose 0.8% by 0720 GMT, with banks .SX7P, automakers .SXAP and oil & gas .SXEP rising between 1.2% and 2.0%.

Miners .SXPP gained 2.0% on optimism over China's recovery and surging metal prices. .SSMET/L

Global investor sentiment also brightened at the start of a week that kicks off the U.S. and European quarterly earnings season and includes a summit over the European Union recovery fund and a European Central Bank policy meeting.

Finnish valves maker Neles NELES.HE jumped 35.8% to the top of STOXX 600 after Swedish industrial group Alfa Laval ALFA.ST announced a recommended 1.73 billion euro ($1.96 billion) cash bid.

Nordic bank DNB DNB.OL rose 9.0% and Nordic Semiconductor NOD.OL gained 7.7% following better-than-expected earnings reports.

