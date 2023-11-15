News & Insights

European stocks gain on inflation slowdown cheer; UK's FTSE outperforms

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

November 15, 2023 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 15 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Wednesday as investors cheered slowing inflation across major economies, bolstering bets of an end to central bank policy tightening.

Just a day after a benign U.S. inflation report supported views that the Federal Reserve may be done raising rates, fresh data showed British inflation also cooled by more than expected in October.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX gained 0.5% by 0810 GMT, while UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 1%. Both the indexes hit their highest in around a month.

Miners .SXPP led sectoral gains, with a 1% advance, tracking higher metal prices.

ExperianEXPN.L jumped 4.2% after the world's largest credit data company reported a higher half-yearly profit, while Swiss eye-care company AlconALCC.S dropped 7.2% after posting lower-than-expected third-quarter sales and narrowing its full-year outlook.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.