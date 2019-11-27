European Stocks Gain as Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal in 'Final Throes'

European stocks climbed on Wednesday as Donald Trump said the U.S. was in the ‘final throes’ of a trade deal but investors remained wary of talks breaking down.

The Stoxx 600 climbed 0.3%, the German DAX rose 0.3% and the FTSE 100 gained 0.4% as trade optimism returned.

The U.S. President said on Tuesday that Washington was in the “final throes of a very important deal” with China on trade, sending markets higher.

European indexes had faltered on Tuesday, after two consecutive days of gains, as investors tried to decipher the latest noncommittal comments from Washington and Beijing. However, optimism returned following Trump’s comments. Markets were slightly subdued considering Trump’s positivity, as there are still hurdles to overcome. But U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been invited to Beijing, which could result in a final agreement, according to reports.

CMC Markets Analyst David Madden said: “Equity markets are posting gains, but the upside moves aren’t massive as dealers are mindful that things still could fall apart. The breakdown in trade talks in June hasn’t been forgotten by traders.”

Asian markets were mostly higher overnight but China’s Shanghai Composite edged lower after the country’s industrial profits fell sharply in October. European markets followed Asian stocks higher early on Wednesday, and U.S. futures also climbed.

French consumer confidence ticked up in November, ahead of expectations as households became more optimistic over their finances, helping the CAC to move higher.

British American Tobacco shares rose 2.3% after the company said full-year revenue would be in the upper half of its 3-5% guidance. However the London-listed company said a crackdown on vaping in the U.S. would hit revenue from its tobacco alternatives products.

German real-estate company Aroundtown jumped 2.7% after beating expectations in the third quarter and lifting its full-year forecast.

