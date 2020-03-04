European Stocks Gain as Investors Hope for Stimulus in Coronavirus Fight

European stocks made gains early on Wednesday, as investors looked to governments and central banks after the Fed’s emergency rate cut.

European stocks made gains early on Wednesday, as investors looked to governments and central banks after the Federal Reserve’s emergency rate cut.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbed 1.4%, while the German DAX rose 1.3% and the French CAC gained 1.4%.

After suffering its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis — falling 12.7% — the Stoxx 600 has now risen 2.7% so far this week.

U.S. stock futures surged higher after former Vice President Joe Biden racked up a string of victories in the Super Tuesday primaries, reclaiming the lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had closed 2.9% lower on Tuesday despite an emergency rate cut by the Fed, aimed at protecting the economy from the impact of coronavirus. The Fed’s intervention backfired in the U.S., sending stocks lower on Tuesday, but hopes of central bank easing in Europe and other measures helped lift European stocks in early trading.

The World Bank stepped in overnight to promise $12 billion to support countries dealing with the health and economic impacts of the virus. The European Central Bank (ECB) chairman Christine Lagarde said the central bank “stands ready” to take measures if necessary.

China reported another fall in the number of daily new coronavirus cases — the fewest since Jan. 20 — but the virus continued to spread in other countries.

A sharp drop in China’s service sector activity — to record lows in February — provided a clue as to the overall economic impact of the virus.

Intu shares plunged 28% as the U.K. shopping mall owner abandoned plans to tap investors for emergency cash, citing “extreme market conditions.”

German chip maker Dialog Semiconductor climbed 3.3% as the Apple supplier said supply chains and manufacturers could return to normal by the second quarter. However, the company said the coronavirus would hurt business in the first quarter.

