News & Insights

European stocks flat at start of holiday-shortened week

Credit: REUTERS/Staff

March 25, 2024 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 25 (Reuters) - European stocks were little changed at the start of holiday-shortened week as investors assessed recent big gains spurred by dovish views from major central banks.

The STOXX 600 index .STOXX slipped 0.02% on Monday, hovering just below record highs hit last week. Gains in travel and leisure stocks .SXTP were offset by losses in retailers .SXRP.

Goldman Sachs raised its 2024 year-end target for the STOXX 600 to 540 from 510, citing possible improvement in economic growth and monetary policy easing across central banks. The latest target implies a nearly 6% upside from Friday's close of 509.64.

Among big movers, shares of Direct LineDLGD.L tumbled 12.3% after Belgian insurer Ageas AGES.BR said it did not intend to make a further offer for the British home and motor insurer after it turned down two previous proposals.

Swedish real estate group SBBSBBb.ST jumped 12.4% after it said it would buy back debt at a discount of 60% compared with the debt's original value, in an attempt to calm investors' nerves as it scrambles to tackle a multi-billion debt pile.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.