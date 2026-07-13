European Stocks Finish Choppy Trading Day Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - European stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Monday as investors shrugged off escalating geopolitical tensions and shifted focus to the earnings season, with major U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, scheduled to announce their quarterly results on Tuesday.

Brent crude prices have soared by 6 percent as the U.S. and Iran continued to exchange missile strikes, raising fresh uncertainty over oil supplies and regional stability.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line, while the German DAX Index crept up by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 Index closed marginally lower at 641.01 after ending flat with a positive bias on Friday.

Among individual stocks, PageGroup skyrocketed by 25.5 percent after the British recruiter posted second-quarter gross profit above market expectations.

Grafton Group, the owner of Woodie's, also added nearly 2 percent after reporting first-half trading growth and maintaining full-year adjusted operating profit guidance.

Jeep and Fiat owner Stellantis also shot up by 1.9 percent reporting a 10 percent increase in second quarter vehicle sales.

French automaker Renault also jumped 1.4 percent after the High Court of Justice in England & Wales rejected all diesel emissions claims against the company.

Developer Derwent London also advanced after signing a £100 million unsecured revolving credit facility with Handelsbanken Plc.

On the other hand, German healthcare group Fresenius tumbled more than 3 percent after reaffirming its annual adjusted earnings growth guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.