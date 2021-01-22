European stocks fall on travel curbs, weak business activity data

By Amal S

Jan 22 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Friday, reversing almost all of its weekly gains after data showed euro zone business activity shrank in January as renewed coronavirus lockdowns to control the pandemic shuttered many businesses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.7% and was set to end the week almost flat after gaining earlier on hopes of a massive U.S. stimulus under President Joe Biden.

Travel and leisure stocks .SXTP fell 2%, while other economically sensitive sectors such as automakers .SXAP, oil & gas .SXEP and mining .SXPP shed more than 1.5%.

IHS Markit's flash composite Purchasing Mangers' Index (PMI) for the euro zone fell further below the 50 mark, separating growth from contraction, to 47.5 in January from December's 49.1.

The bloc's dominant service industry was hit hard, with hospitality and entertainment venues forced to remain closed, but manufacturing remained strong as factories largely remained open.

The German DAX .GDAXI fell 0.6%, France's CAC 40 .FCHI dropped 0.7% and euro zone stocks .STOXXE were down 0.8%.

"Since countries haven't opened up, especially with Germany closed down over Christmas, there's no reason why the services sector is going to significantly recover," said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at SpreadEx.

"The weakness in the sector is going to persist until lockdown eases significantly."

A European Central Bank survey showed the euro zone economy is likely to rebound this year, but at a slower pace than expected only a few months ago, before making up for the lost ground in 2022.

Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE, Air France AIRF.PA and British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L fell between 2.2% and 3.5%, while holiday group TUI TUIGn.DE tumbled 9.8% after the European Union proposed to label hotspots of COVID-19 infections as "dark red" zones.

Travellers from those areas will have to take a test before departure and undergo quarantine.

UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.4% after retail sales bounced back weakly in December, marking their worst year on record, while public debt climbed to its highest since 1962.

Among gainers, German engineering group Siemens AG SIEGn.DE rose 4.5% on stronger-than-expected preliminary results for its first quarter, driven by a strong performance of its digital division.

Siltronic AG WAFGn.DE gained 2.3% after Taiwan's Globalwafers 6488.TWO raised its takeover bid to 140 euros ($170) per share as it plans to create a leading player in the wafer industry.

Spain's Prisa PRS.MC, the owner of influential newspaper El Pais, jumped 6.6% after French media company Vivendi VIV.PA agreed to buy a 7.6% stake in the company.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

