European stocks fall as yields rise, China skips rate cut

REUTERS/STAFF

January 15, 2024 — 10:25 am EST

      Europe's STOXX 600 down 0.5%
    

      China skips rate cut as GDP data looms
    

      Davos begins with focus on geopolitics
    

      Fed's Waller and U.S. retail sales ahead
    

  
 (Updates at 1510 GMT)
    By Harry  Robertson and Wayne Cole
       LONDON/SYDNEY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - European stocks fell
on Monday as bond yields climbed, and Chinese equities dipped
after the country's central bank unnerved investors by skipping
an expected rate cut.
    U.S. markets were closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
    Europe's STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> was last down 0.5%, taking
its fall for the year to around 1%, after a 13% increase in
2023.
    Britain's FTSE 100 <.FTSE> was 0.4% lower and Germany's DAX
<.GDAXI> was off by 0.5%.
    The Chinese CSI 300 index <.CSI300> fell to its lowest since
2019 but finished 0.1% lower as investors digested the central
bank's decision to leave its medium-term policy rate unchanged
on Monday, defying expectations for a cut.
    Investors are set for a busy week with data on Chinese
fourth-quarter growth, British inflation and U.S. retail sales
all due on Wednesday.
    They will also be listening closely to central bank
officials, especially the Federal Reserve's Christopher Waller,
whose dovish turn in late November helped to send markets
soaring and who speaks on Tuesday.
    Duncan Toms, multi-asset strategist at HSBC, said markets
were vulnerable to a reconsideration of expectations for heavy
rate cuts this year.
    "With so much in the price... there is little support to be
expected for valuations," he said. "We expect a rather
broad-based correction across all asset classes."
    Traders expect around 165 basis points of rate cuts from the
Fed this year, and see an 80% chance of them starting in March,
according to money market pricing.
    "The first half of January has shown a dislocation between
rate expectations and data in the U.S.," said Francesco Pesole,
currency strategist at ING. 
    "The two most important data points for the Federal Reserve,
labour and CPI inflation figures, both came in hotter than
expected."
    
    ECB OFFICIALS PUSH BACK ON RATE CUTS
    U.S. Treasury trading was shut on Monday, but Germany's
10-year bond yield <DE10YT=RR> was up 5 basis points at 2.195%,
around its highest level since mid-December. 
    Prices, which move inversely to yields, fell as European
Central Bank officials pushed back against market expectations
for rapid interest rate cuts this year.
    Japanese stocks continued to shine, with the Nikkei 225
index <.N225> hitting a 34-year high above 36,000. The market
has been buoyed by falls in the yen and U.S. bond yields in
recent days.
    The focus of world leaders and executives gathering for the
54th World Economic Forum meeting this week in Davos,
Switzerland, will be global politics.
    However, markets showed a limited reaction to the victory of
the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan over the
weekend, a result which displeased Beijing. 
    The U.S. Republican Iowa caucus will be run in frigid
weather later on Monday. At the same time concern is running
high of a broadening of the Middle East conflict.
    The euro <EUR=EBS> was treading water at $1.095, while the
dollar index <=USD> rose 0.14% to around 102.65.
    Oil prices has drawn support from disruptions to shipping in
the Red Sea, though doubts about demand this year have limited
the rally [O/R]. 
    Brent crude oil <LCOc1> was last down 0.8% at $77.66 a
barrel, down from a two-week high of $80.75 on Friday.

 (Reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Wayne Cole in
Sydney; Editing by Sonali Paul, Christopher Cushing, Angus
MacSwan, Barbara Lewis and Alex Richardson)
Keywords: GLOBAL MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6)

